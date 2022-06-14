Roku Channel Renews ‘Doomlands’ for Season 2, Orders Unscripted Series ‘Survival From Above’ and ‘Lincoln Log Project’

Roku Channel is expanding its slate of original programming with a renewal for its adult-animated comedy “Doomlands” and the greenlight of two new unscripted series, “Survival From Above” and “Lincoln Log Project.”

Created by Josh O’Keefe, “Doomlands” is a workplace comedy that follows the staff of a mobile pub The Oasis as they travel across a post-apocalyptic world. Mark Little and Kayla Lorette voice the main characters Danny Doom and Lhandi, with Ashley Holliday Tavares and Roger Bainbridge rounding out the cast. The series is written by O’Keefe, Little, Lorette and Roger Bainbridge, and O’Keefe directs and co-showruns with Lee Porter. Look Mom! Productions produces the series.

“Survival From Above” and “Lincoln Log Project” are both expected to premiere on Roku in 2023. “Survival From Above” is a competition series set in the rainforests of Guyana, featuring 10 contestants who will compete in challenges that take place on platforms suspended 100 feet above the floor of the jungle. The eight-episode series is produced for the Roku Channel by Carvan, with Dinah Lord, Rafael Montserrat and Jane McGoldrick serving as executive producers. Production is expected to begin later this year.

“Lincoln Log Project,” which is currently under a working title, is based on Hasbro’s Lincoln Logs line of toys, and features a special crew building Lincoln log cabins from the ground up. The series will begin production later this year. Entertainment One produces the eight episode series, with Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Gennifer Gardiner and Cindy Bertram executive producing.

Also in today’s TV news:

DEVELOPMENT

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has opened a new production unit in Mexico City, the company announced Tuesday. Named Telemundo Global Studios Mexico, the new production arm will operate as a subsidiary of the Miami-based Telemundo Global Studios, with a focus on producing scripted and unscripted Spanish-language programming for the company. Its first project for Telemundo will be the eighth season of Telemundo’s popular telenovela “El Señor de los Cielos,” which is currently in pre-production.

ACQUISTIONS

Beck Media & Marketing has acquired San Francisco-based media-technology firm Big Noise PR and Nashville-based agency Beaucoup Media. The two firms will operate under Beck Media’s banner effective immediately. Bronagh Hanley, founder of Big Noise, will serve Beck in an advisory role during the transition, while Amber Williams-Wright, founder of Beaucoup Media, has joined Beck as its new vice president.

LATE NIGHT

Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott and Carrie Underwood will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Tuesday, while Miles Teller, Busy Philipps and Jana Schmieding will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein and Bonnie Raitt, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Chrissy Teigen, Rose Byrne and Kat Radley.