Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra Team up for ‘Indian Police Force’ Amazon Prime Video Series

Amazon Prime Video India has teamed with filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez for original series “Indian Police Force,” headlined by Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra.

The series, which is in production now, “proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe,” according to a statement from Amazon India, adding that it “aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide.”

Shetty is known for his Singham cop franchise, the latest of which, “Sooryavanshi,” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, was one of the biggest Bollywood box office hits of 2021. Malhotra’s last film, war film “Shershaah,” bowed directly on Amazon and was one of the highest watched films on the service in 2021.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals at Amazon Prime Video, said: “We are certain that this series will further intensify the action-packed cop-verse that Rohit has built over years. We are delighted to welcome actor Sidharth Malhotra into the Amazon Prime Video family as we embark on our journey of creating this action extravaganza. We are confident that ‘Indian Police Force’ will provide an immersive and an exhilarating experience to our audiences worldwide.”

Shetty added: “ ‘Indian Police Force’ is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.”

Next up for Shetty is “Cirkus,” starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Malhotra has “Mission Majnu,” “Thank God” and “Yodha” coming up.