Robert Greenblatt to Develop ‘Death at Penn State’ Limited Series at Hulu

Former network head Robert Greenblatt has set up a limited series for development at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

Greenblatt, via his first-look deal with Lionsgate Television, will executive produce a series adaptation of The Atlantic article “Death at a Penn State Fraternity” by Caitlin Flanagan.

The project is currently titled “Death at Penn State.” Based on a true story, the series’ official logline states, “The limited series explores fraternity life and specifically tells the story of Tim Piazza who fought for his life for 12 hours before his Beta Theta Pi brothers called 911. By then it was too late.”

“We are grateful and fully supportive of Lionsgate and Hulu taking on this project related to our son’s tragic and very preventable death,” said Jim and Evelyn Piazza. “Given the reckless and deplorable behavior of fraternity members and their advisors, the lack of oversight by the University and the National Fraternity and the ongoing criminal and civil proceedings that continue five plus years later, we feel this is a story that must be told to prevent similar incidents from happening to another young man (or woman) and their family.”

Joe Hortua serves as writer and executive producer on the series. Greenblatt will executive produce under his The Green Room production banner, with Jon Wu of Green Room co-executive producing. The Atlantic and Flanagan will also executive produce. Kevin Bray will direct and executive produce. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

“I appreciate Lionsgate and Hulu for taking on the tragedy of Tim Piazza’s death due to a careless hazing incident at Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity in 2017,” Greenblatt said. “It resulted in one of the largest criminal indictments against a fraternity and its members in recent U.S. history. While hazing is illegal, there continue to be similar incidents around the country each year, and we want this to be a cautionary tale. Tim’s bereaved parents, Jim and Evelyn, are now crusaders for reform, and last year the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-Hazing Law was passed. We all hope this will be drama with a purpose.”

This is now the second series Greenblatt has put into development since launching The Green Room. He is also developing a murder mystery anthology at Peacock that will use music from “The Phantom of the Opera” in its first season. Green Room reportedly has several other projects in the works.

Greenblatt was formerly the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, where he oversaw the launch of HBO Max. Prior to that, he was the long-serving chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Television, shepherding hit shows like “This Is Us,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Place,” and a slate of hit live musicals. He was also president of Showtime from 2003-2010, when the network aired critically-acclaimed shows like “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Shameless,” and “The Tudors.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this development news.