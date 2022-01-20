Robert Costa Jumps to CBS News From Washington Post

Robert Costa, a Washington Post reporter who has become increasingly visible on TV news networks in the past two election cycles, will join CBS News as its chief election and campaign correspondent, a move that shows the often insular ViacomCBS news division luring new talent under its umbrella.

Costa, who was a co-author with Robert Woodward on the recent best-seller “Peril” and logged a three-year stint as moderator of PBS’ “Washington Week,” will join CBS News on Feb. 13 and work out of its Washington bureau. He comes aboard as most big news divisions are gearing up to cover the 2022 midterm elections, which are likely to offer a preview of the next run for the presidency. He has been with the Post as a national political reporter since 2014.

“Bob Costa is one of the best political reporters of his generation,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of ViacomCBS’ news and stations unit, in a statement. “From ‘Peril’ and print to television and streaming, Costa’s fearless political reporting and unrivaled access to key decision-makers consistently stand out, bringing clarity and deep insight to readers and viewers everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the CBS News team.” Since the start of the Trump administration, Costa has stood out as a regular presence on TV, parlaying appearances on MSNBC and “The 11th Hour” into bigger video perches.

Under Khemlani, CBS News has recently recruited a few other personnel, bringing in Matthew Mosk of ABC News as a senior investigative editor and Anthony Galloway of The Wall Street Journal to oversee streaming efforts. CBS News has in the past been criticized within in the industry for not building more of a bench of up and comers who can stand behind the division’s best known correspondents like Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Scott Pelley. The new hires take place even as concerns have been building internally about potential cost trims at the division, which recently canceled a new spin off of “60 Minutes” aimed at streaming audiences and subscribers to the parent company’s Paramount Plus and faces contract renewal talks with both O’Donnell and King.

Costa is expected to cover people and issues shaping American elections and politics, and he will work on investigations and long-form enterprise reporting. CBS News, Costa and The Washington Post plan to collaborate on occasional special projects and investigations.