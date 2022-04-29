Robert Bailey Jr. Cast in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

Robert Bailey Jr. has been cast in “The Son in Law,” an ABC comedy pilot from writer and executive producer Ajay Sahgal.

Bailey will play Benjamin Greene, an EMT in a relationship with Charlie (Evangeline Young), a recent college graduate with plans to go to law school that get upended when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. A ‘thoroughly nice guy,’ Benjamin craves the approval of Charlie’s father Jake (Chris Sullivan).

Most recently, Bailey had a guest arc in the first season of “All American: Homecoming.” In 2019, he played a lead in the ABC thriller series “Emergence,” co-starring with Allison Tollman and Donald Faison. He also had a regular role on medical drama “The Night Shift,” which ran from 2014 to 2017 on NBC. Other recent credits include a guest spot on Season 9 of Showtime’s “Shameless” and a supporting role in the Amazon Studios television pilot “Edge.” In 2009, he voiced a character in the popular animated film “Coraline,” and in 2008 he appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Happening.” Bailey is repped by Greene Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“The Son in Law” is set to star Sullivan as Jake, an ordinary plumbing contractor who falls in love with the much younger Asha (Reema Sampat). Asha hails from an extremely wealthy South Asian family, with a father who serves as a conductor for the New York Philharmonic and a mother Khushi (Meera Simhan) who is a well-connected philanthropist. As Jake and Asha explore their relationship, they also have to navigate their relationships with each other’s families, and Jake in particular faces heavy disapproval from Khushi.

Sahgal will write “The Son in Law” pilot, and executive produces with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. 20th Television produces for ABC.