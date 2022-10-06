Rob Wade Upped to CEO of Fox Entertainment

Rob Wade has been promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment following the exit of former chief Charlie Collier.

“Since the formation of Fox Entertainment, Rob has been an integral part of the leadership team responsible for delivering on its long-term strategy of creating an independent media company built on broadcast, developing an owned content portfolio and maintaining a disciplined in-house infrastructure,” Fox Corp. executive chief and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement Thursday. “Given Rob’s sharp creative instincts and proven operational acumen, he is well-suited to lead Fox Entertainment in what promises to be an exciting next chapter in its rich history.”

Insiders noted that although it was a “nailbiter” internally as staff waited to see who might replace Collier, ultimately Wade’s already tight relationship with Murdoch sealed the deal. Wade has been at the forefront of major Fox initiatives in recent years — most notably, the network’s deal with Gordon Ramsay to create Studio Ramsay Global — which gave Wade and Murdoch a close working relationship even prior to this news.

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading Fox Entertainment into the future with an exceptionally talented team, whom I know very well, as we build and expand on Fox’s legacy of storytelling excellence, entrepreneurial energy and innovation,” Wade said in a statement. “It’s a transformative time across the global entertainment landscape, presenting limitless opportunity and, above all, creativity, making the outlook ahead bright and exhilarating.”

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, who had also been in the running for the top job, will remain and continue to focus on the network’s scripted content, now reporting to Wade. As part of his expanded oversite, Wade will oversee the broadcast network’s content, as well as its owned production shingles, including animation house Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global, as well as unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, scripted production label Fox Entertainment Studios, Blockchain Creative Labs and the content sales unit Fox Entertainment Global.

Wade had most recently served as chairman of Fox Alternative, overseeing the network’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate, as well as Fox Alternative Entertainment. Under his watch, Fox launched hit “The Masked Singer,” as well as series such as “Lego Masters” and “Next Level Chef.”

Wade joined Fox from BBC Worldwide, where he was head of entertainment development; he also served as showrunner on “Dancing with the Stars.” Previous gigs also include serving as EP on “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent,” as well as head of TV at Syco Entertainment North America.