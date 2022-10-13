Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray ‘Absolutely Hated Us’ at ‘SNL’ and ‘Really Hated’ Adam Sandler and Chris Farley: ‘I Mean, Seething’

On the heels of Geena Davis’ revelation that Bill Murray was allegedly inappropriate with her during the making of “Quick Change” comes a new interview with Rob Schneider claiming Murray hated “Saturday Night Live” cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Schneider was being interviewed on SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” (via THR) when he said that his “SNL” cast got a warning when Murray came to host an episode.

An unnamed filmmaker told Schneider and the team: “Bill Murray is gonna come, he’s gonna change the dialogue. He’s gonna change things, and it’s gonna be great, but you don’t know who you’re gonna get. Which Bill Murray you’re gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you’re gonna get the tough Bill Murray?”

“He’s super nice to fans,” Schneider said about Murray. “He wasn’t very nice to us…He wasn’t very — he hated us on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething. He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him.”

Schneider said he did not know “exactly” why Murray hated Farley, but he shared his belief that it had to do with Farley emulating the fiery comedic style of Jim Belushi, Murray’s original “SNL” cast member who passed away. Farley “thought it was cool to be that out of control,” Schneider said, noting Murray might not have wanted to see that.

“That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know,” Schneider added. “I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent.”

Schneider also said that Murray “really hated Sandler too” because “he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like…as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up.”

Variety has reached out to Murray’s representative for further comment.

Schneider got his start on “Saturday Night Live” as a writer in 1988 before becoming a cast member in 1990. The actor stayed with the sketch comedy show for four seasons.