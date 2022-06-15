Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ Adds Six to Cast

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe’s Netflix comedy series “Unstable” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned.

Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch have all joined the show as series regulars, while Fred Armisen, Tom Allen and JT Parr will appear in recurring guest star roles.

“Unstable” was picked up to series at Netflix in April, with the Lowes having created the series along with Victor Fresco. The show follows an introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship. The Lowes and Fresco executive produce “Unstable,” with Marc Buckland also executive producing.

Clifford (“Fleabag,” “Life After Life,” “Quiz”) will play Anna, the CFO of the company run by Ellis (Rob Lowe), who has been with him since its founding. Strong, smart, opinionated, and one hundred percent loyal to her boss, Anna is one of the only people in Ellis’s life who can go toe-to-toe with him.

Marsh (“Head of the Class,” “Just Beyond,” “iCarly”) will play Luna, a genius biotech engineer who works in the lab with her friend and research partner Ruby (Ferreira). Shy and awkward, Luna is happy to let her more outgoing partner do the talking for the two of them.

Ferreira (“Transplant,” “Learn to Swim,” “Midnight at the Paradise”) will play Ruby, also a biotech genius. Ruby is outgoing, friendly, and accessible … the opposite of Luna.

Branch (“Lining,” “Kenan,” “Millennials”) will play Malcolm, longtime friend of Jackson (John Owen Lowe). He’s the project manager for the game-changing venture the company has been working on. An extrovert who is actually insecure since he’s a non-scientist in a world of scientific geniuses.

Armisen (“Saturday Night Live,” “Portlandia”) will play Leslie, Ellis’s board-appointed therapist who is desperate to be liked.

Allen (“Barry,” “Old Dads”) and Parr (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Real Bros Of Simi Valley”) will play TJ (Allen) and Chaz (Parr), not very bright brothers who only have each other and are adversaries to Ellis. They got their board position because their rich father helped fund Ellis’s company.

(Pictured, from left to right: Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Fred Armisen)