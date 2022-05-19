‘Riverdale’ Conclusion: The CW Boss Says ‘Seven Years Is the Right Amount’

After revealing on Thursday that Season 7 would be the final installment of “Riverdale,” the CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz expressed confidence that the series was going out on a high note.

The network announced the conclusion of the show along with the rest of its 2022 fall release schedule.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

During the CW’s primetime scheduling and strategy press conference, while addressing the end of “Riverdale” and the cancellation of several series such as “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty” and “Naomi,” Pedowitz said, “We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans.”

Pedowitz also indicated that “Riverdale” Season 7 would likely contain as many episodes as earlier seasons.

“We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs and appropriate send off,” he said.

According to Pedowitz, those on the Archie Comics side are pleased with the decision to end the show.

“We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, “Riverdale” executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who’s thrilled by this news. And we’re going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That’s a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what’s right for the show.”

“Riverdale” debuted in 2017. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Executive producers include Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics Publisher & CEO Jon Goldwater.