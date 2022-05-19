‘Riverdale’ to End With Season 7 at CW

“Riverdale” will end with Season 7 at The CW, the broadcaster has announced.

The news was part of The CW’s 2022 fall schedule release, which stated that the popular series will debut its seventh and final season at midseason in 2023.

The show was renewed for Season 7 back in March among a slew of other CW shows like “The Flash,” “All American,” “Kung Fu,” and “Walker.” It is now the latest long-running CW shows to come to an end, with the network having recently canceled “Legends of Tomorrow” after seven seasons, “Dynasty” after five seasons, and “Legacies” after four seasons.

“Riverdale” proved to be a major hit for The CW upon its debut. The show debuted to solid ratings by the network’s standards, but exploded in popularity once it became available on Netflix. “Riverdale” has aired over 100 episodes to date.

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, “Riverdale” was developed for television by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show offered a heightened take on the Archie Comics world, with its characters dealing with things like murder, drugs, sex, and much more in the town of Riverdale.

The cast includes KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl, Mädchen Amick as Alice, Charles Melton as Reggie, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni. Luke Perry starred in the series as Archie’s father until his death in 2019.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions as well as Jon Goldwater, publisher and CEO of Archie Comics. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.