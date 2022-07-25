U.K. Prime Ministerial Candidate Rishi Sunak Sets Live Interview on Channel 4 – Global Bulletin

INTERVIEW

Former Chancellor and U.K. Prime Ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak will be interviewed live on Channel 4, the British broadcaster whose privatization he has vowed to go ahead with. Sunak will be interviewed on a special episode of “The Andrew Neil Show” on July 29, after “Channel 4 News.” The program will be made by ITN Productions.

The other remaining candidate for Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, has been invited for an interview but has so far declined to take part. “The invitation remains open,” Channel 4 said.

A peak audience of more than two million people tuned in to the Channel 4 Conservative leadership debate, the first TV debate in the contest to be Britain’s next Prime Minister. Sunak and Truss face off on a TV debate on the BBC on June 25, presented by Sophie Raworth, with analysis from BBC political editor Chris Mason and BBC economics editor Faisal Islam. “Our Next Prime Minister” will broadcast live from Stoke on Trent in front of a 80-100 strong audience on BBC One. The 60-minute program will be simulcast on BBC Radio 5 Live with coverage continuing after the debate and across BBC News Online and the BBC News Channel.

GAME SHOWS

Endemol Shine Boomdog, part of Banijay Americas, will produce “Are You For Real?” (“Cuál es el Bueno?”) alongside TelevisaUnivision. The show is a format developed by Endemol Shine Boomdog, Endemol Shine Italy and TelevisaUnivision. In this guessing game, three contestants take to the stage with a supposed talent, job, or characteristic. However, only one individual is telling the truth, whose identity three famous guests must figure out.

CBS

Meanwhile, CBS has ordered an adaptation of the word-twisting, fast-thinking game show “Lingo” to premiere in 2022. Emmy winner RuPaul Charles serves as host and executive producer of the show, which features teams of two as they face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. The U.S. version of the hit international format follows its worldwide success, including its most recent popular run on ITV that premiered in 2021 in the U.K., where it was the highest-rated game show launch in its time period in nearly two decades.

The new series will be filmed at Dock10 studios in Media City, Salford in August.

PRODUCTION

Production has commenced on Sky original feature-length documentary “Hitman: The Ricky Hatton Story” (working title), charting the story of fighter Ricky Hatton from Manchester council estate, to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The film is being produced with the blessing of Hatton, who will share his unseen, personal archive and will be contributing alongside his family, friends, fans and opponents. It is directed by Dan Dewsbury (“Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America”) and co-produced by Noah Media Group’s John McKenna (“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible”) and Sky Studios.

The film has been commissioned by Poppy Dixon, Sky’s director of documentaries and factual, and Hayley Reynolds, commissioning editor, and will air on Sky Documentaries next year.

HONOR

London Film School (LFS) has revealed screenwriter Heidi Thomas (“Call the Midwife”) and Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of global streaming service, production company and film distributor MUBI, as honorary associates of LFS. The accolade will be awarded by chair of the school, Greg Dyke at the annual Graduate Showcase, at the BFI in London, at the LFS graduate ceremony on July 29. As part of the honorary associate role, Thomas and Cakarel will visit the school during the coming year as part of its long-running masterclass program, an exclusive series of industry and alumni-focused events.

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

After “Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century,” which dealt with the excavations of Sinauli that were buried for 4000 years, Discovery+‘s follow up, “Secrets Of The Kohinoor,” about the famed Indian diamond, will premiere on Aug. 4. Like “Sinauli,” “Kohinoor” is produced by acclaimed Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers, directed by Raghav Jairath and hosted by actor Manoj Bajpayee (“The Family Man”).