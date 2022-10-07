‘The Rings of Power’ Debuts Fiery Season Finale Trailer, Official Podcast to Be Hosted by Felicia Day

A week before the “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” concludes its inaugural season, Amazon Prime Video debuted a fiery new trailer for the season finale that promises “all will be revealed.”

The trailer — which first screened at New York Comic-Con on Friday, as part of Prime Video’s panel for “The Rings of Power” — was light on new footage from the finale, save for a telling glimpse at what appears to be Celebrimbor’s forge, where the titular Rings of Power will eventually be created. Otherwise, the trailer recaps many of the biggest developments through the first season, while promising that while Mordor is rising, at lease some heroes “will fall” — and Sauron’s true identity will finally be revealed.

New York Comic-Con attendees got to see much more of the season finale. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, currently supervising production on Season 2 of “The Rings of Power” from London, appeared remotely to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the show. Stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), Charles Edwards (Lord Celebrimbor), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger) and Sara Zwangobani (Marigold ‘Goldie’ Brandyfoot) appeared in person on stage. The cast members said that scripts for the season finale were sent out with the parts they personally didn’t need to know redacted — no one has seen it or knows everything that happens.

Not that they were willing to share what they do know either. When moderator Felicia Day (“The Guild,” “Supernatural”) asked Weyman if his mysterious character is Sauron, Day added, “You probably can’t answer that.”

“I can, but I’m not going to,” Weyman quipped. “Not this time.”

Day then pivoted to Edwards, whose character, Celebrimbor, was introduced in Season 1 but has yet to do much on the show. “Charles, can you talk about the rings?” Day asked. “When are we going to see some of your bling?”

“There is jewelry imminent,” the actor replied.

That disclosure teed up a clip from the finale that details how the show’s disparate storylines are converging. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and Celebrimbor stand around an anvil, discussing Celebrimbor’s plan to channel the power of the mystical ore mithril into a single object. Celebrimbor says he wants to make a crown — because the circle shape is ideal for the unbroken flow of power — which Gil-galad would wear. But the High King immediately rejects the idea, saying that’s too much power for one person — setting up the eventual decision to split the power into a series of rings.

Day also announced that she is hosting “The Official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Podcast” for Amazon Music. All eight episodes, which will include interviews with Payne and McKay and members of the cast, debut on Oct. 14, the same day as the Season 1 finale.

Earlier on Friday, Amazon Studios also announced that Fiona Apple — yes, Fiona Apple — and composer Bear McCreary had collaborated on the song “Where the Shadows Lie” for the season finale of “The Rings of Power.” The song, written by McCreary and performed by Apple, draws its lyrics from the “Using the Ring Verse” poem written by J.R.R. Tolkien for “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, best known for the line: “One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them / One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.”

The song — currently available only on Amazon Music — was produced by McCreary, Apple and Andrew Slater, and engineered by Jason LaRocca and David Way.

Watch trailers for the “Rings of Power” Season 1 finale and the official podcast below: