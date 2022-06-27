‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Adds Kristen Johnston (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristen Johnston has joined “The Righteous Gemstones” Season 3 at HBO in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

Johnston joins previously announced new Season 3 cast member Steve Zahn in the comedy series. Johnston will play May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further character details are being kept under wraps.

Johnston is best known for her starring role in the NBC sitcom “3rd Rock From the Sun.” The show aired for five seasons on the broadcast network, with Johnston winning the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy twice. She is also known for playing Tammy on the CBS sitcom “Mom,” which ended after eight seasons in 2021. Her other TV roles include “Our Flag Means Death,” “Modern Family,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Sex and the City.” She has also appeared in features like “Small Town Wisconsin,” “Bride Wars,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Berwick & Kovacik, and Hansen Jacobson.

“The Righteous Gemstones” Season 3 will consist of nine episodes and is currently in production. The well-received comedy was picked up for its third season back in January.

The show tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season 2 saw the Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

The series stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe.

McBride created the series and also serves as an executive producer and director via Rough House Pictures. It is the third comedy series McBride has set up at HBO along with “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals.” Jody Hill and David Gordon Green serve as executive producers and directors on the series. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James also executive produce. Jonathan Watson serves as co-executive producer. David Brightbill produces, with Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas serving as consulting producers.