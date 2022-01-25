‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO.

The news comes as the comedy series is still airing its second season, which is due to air its finale on Feb. 27 on the premium cabler. Season 2 kicked off on Jan. 9 with the first two episodes dropping, with new episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max weekly after that. Reports began circulating that the show had gotten an early Season 3 renewal in October 2021 after executive producer David Gordon Green said in an interview that the renewal was happening, but HBO has not officially commented until now.

The show tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season 2 finds the Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

The series stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe.

McBride created the series and also serves as an executive producer via Rough House Pictures. It is the third comedy series McBride has set up at HBO along with “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals.” Jody Hill and David Gordon Green serve as executive producers and directors on the series. John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James also executive produce. David Brightbill produces, with Grant Dekernion, Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas serving as consulting producers.