Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Others To Be Featured in ‘Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution’ on A&E Network (TV News Roundup)

Kevin Hart is behind the two-part documentary event “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution,” set to premiere on the A&E Network on Wednesday, June 29 at 9 p.m.

The documentary, produced by Hart’s Hartbeat and Time Studios, explores the progression of Black comedy across time, tracing how comedians have used pointed humor to articulate the Black experience in America and expose, challenge and ridicule society’s injustices. From Redd Foxx and Moms Mabley of the civil rights movement to modern-day comedians and creators like Key & Peele, Issa Rae, Amber Ruffin and Tiffany Haddish, the four-hour documentary celebrates the history and under-appreciated legacy that Black comedians had in driving social change across the 20th and 21st centuries.

Featuring interviews with some of the greatest comedy minds of all time as well as an extensive collection of archival material, the two-part event reveals the personal stories and tribulations faced by many Black performers in attaining greater acceptance. Interviewees include Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, W. Kamau Bell, Michael Che, Steve Harvey, Sherri Shepherd, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler, Amber Ruffin and Katt Williams.

“Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution” is produced by Time Studios for A&E Network. Mario Diaz and Jessica Sherif serve as co-directors and executive producers on the project alongside executive producers for Time Studios Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds and Alexa Conway. For Hartbeat, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Pookey Wigington and Mike Stein serve as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Season 2 of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” will premiere on PBS’ Masterpiece programming block on Oct. 16. The series stars Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, a Victorian lady who inherits her dead father’s detective agency and joins forces with Scotland Yard inspector William ‘The Duke’ Wellington (Stuart Martin) to solve crimes. The series also stars Cathy Belton and Ansu Kabia. Rachael New created the series and executive produces with Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, Jin Ishimoto, Patty Ishimoto and Harvey Myman. Season 2 will run for six episodes. PBS also released a first look trailer: watch below.

Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” is set to return to the Roku Channel on Friday, June 17. The show features Chrissy Teigen and her mother, Pepper Thai, as judge and bailiff in this courtroom complete with real plaintiffs, defendants and disputes. Teigen’s decisions over these small claims cases are final and binding.

TRAILERS

OWN has debuted the official trailer for Season 3 of “All Rise,” the courtroom drama starring Simone Missick. The series follows the professional and personal challenges faced by a group of judges, lawyers and civic employees in the Los Angeles legal system. Aside from Missick, the cast also includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger. The first two seasons aired on CBS, before the show was cancelled and shopped to OWN. Greg Spottiswood created the series, which is executive produced by Missick, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. Season 3 will debut June 7. Watch the full trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Joe Benarroch has been promoted within NBCU to executive vice president of communications for global advertising and partnerships, and Annie Betz has been promoted to director of communications, global advertising and partnerships. Benarroch, whose leadership has helped the companies’ communications team evolve and expand, will continue to report to Linda Yaccarino. Betz will report to Diana Rocco.

Eden Gaha has been named president of Eureka Productions, the producer behind “Holey Moley” announced today. Gaha will report directly to Eureka’s co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. Previously, Gaha served as president of unscripted television for Endemol Shines North America, where he executive produced reality hits including “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” and “The Biggest Loser.”

LATE NIGHT

Jacinda Ardern and David Sedaris will appear on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” this Tuesday, while Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz and Ophira Eisenberg will guest on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Drew Barrymore, Chris Parnell and Kwame Onwuachi, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Ewan McGregor, Annie Murphy and Jackie Fabulous. RuPaul, Van Lathan Jr. and Becky G will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”