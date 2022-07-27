‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Sets September Premiere Date

Rick and Morty are back. Adult Swim has announced that its marquee animated series will air its sixth season this fall, setting a season premiere for Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The network is keeping it light for the comedy series’ upcoming season, teasing a bunch of shenanigans for the eponymous mad scientist and his hapless grandson (both voiced by Justin Roiland). What awaits them in these new episodes?

“Who knows?!” reads Adult Swim’s teaser. “Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss!”

“Rick and Morty” has been a massive hit for Adult Swim, ranking as the top comedy across all U.S. cable in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of ‘Rick and Morty.’ More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

Along with Roiland, the series also stars the voices of Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. Harmon Roiland serve as creators and executive producers.

The slightly-higher-than-one-year gap between Season 6 and Season 5, which concluded in August 2021, marks one of the shortest interims between seasons for “Rick and Morty.” In prior years, Season 4 debuted in November 2019 and aired five episodes before the season resumed and concluded in May 2020, while Season 3 aired in 2017, Season 2 in 2015 and Season 1 in 2013-2014.

In 2018, Adult Swim gave “Rick and Morty” a massive 70-episode renewal, part of a long-term deal Harmon and Roiland signed with Adult Swim.