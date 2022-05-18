‘Rick and Morty’ Anime Series and ‘The Eric Andre Show’ Renewal Among Adult Swim Upfronts News

Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation, Adult Swim has made announcements including a series order for “Rick and Morty: The Anime” and the Season 6 renewal of “The Eric Andre Show.”

Based on the hit adult animated comedy, “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will debut with 10 episodes on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Takashi Sano serves as director, after previously directing the anime shorts “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” The series is from Telecom Animation Film.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano said. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

Adult Swim also greenlit animated series “Ninja Kamui.” The series follows Joe Higan, who is a Nukenin: a former ninja who escaped his clan. Joe and his family hide from the past in rural America until they are ambushed by a team of assassins who exact a bloody retribution on them for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming death, Joe reemerges as his former self, Ninja Kamui, to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

“Ninja Kamui” is directed by Sunghoo Park and features character designs by Takeshi Okazaki. E&H Production and Sola Entertainment produce.

Season 6 of “The Eric Andre Show” will debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max in 2023.

“Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” Andre said.

In the new season of the late night talk show parody, Andre is described as “no longer bloated and bald, but ripped, oiled up, tanned and ponytailed. The street bits have never gone harder, the in-studio interviews will leave celebrities contemplating their relationship with their publicists.” Guests will include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill and Lil Yachty.

“The Eric Andre Show” is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein and Dave Kneebone. Season 6 is directed by directed by Sakurai and Jeff Tremaine.

Though typically held in Los Angeles, the Adult Swim Festival will take place as a three-day block party in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood from August 5-7. Run The Jewels, Dethklok and Tierra Whack are the headlining artists.

In partnership with Live Nation, the Adult Swim Festival Block Party will be a curated series of individually ticketed events at The Fillmore Philly, The Foundry, Punch Line Philly and The Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, all within an ongoing neighborhood block party filled with beer gardens, food trucks and fan attractions. Attendees will get sneak peeks and breaking news about Adult Swim shows at panels and watch parties, including first looks at “Rick and Morty” Season 6, the second “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” movie and an upcoming “Smiling Friends” special.

Tickets for the Adult Swim Festival go on presale May 19 at 7 a.m. PT with general sale on May 20 at 7 a.m. PT.

Philadelphia is also the newest location of the Adult Swim Mural Project, an ongoing initiative that spotlights local up-and-coming Black artists and creators. Previous cities included Atlanta and New Orleans, with more to follow.