Prime Video Shares Teaser for ‘Riches’ Family Drama Series (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video released the official teaser for upcoming series “Riches,” the streamer’s family drama about the privileged Richards family.

The high-stakes series is written and created by Abby Ajayi and stars ​​Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie, Sarah Niles, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Ola Orebiyi, Nneka Okoye and Emmanuel Imani.

Here’s the logline: When Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie, passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down and threatens the viability of the family business. His different sets of children, with conflicting ideals and goals, collide in an attempt for unilateral control of the business.

The series is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television, and commissioned by ITV. Amazon Studios co-produces. Nadine Marsh-Edwards, Amanda Jenks and writer/creator Ajayi serve as executive producers for Greenacre Films, and Alison Owen and Alison Carpenter are executive producers for Monumental Television.

All six episodes will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2 following its UK premiere on ITVX. Check out the trailer below.

In other television news for Tuesday:

EXECUTIVES

Production company 1895 Films has named Dana DeSanto as SVP of Sales & Marketing. Reporting directly to Ellen Farmer, the COO and executive in charge of 1895 Films, DeSanto will oversee partnerships and branded content business, while also focusing on short-form expansion for the production company.

“Dana has a natural ability to develop long standing and successful partnerships for brands,” Farmer said of DeSanto’s background. “Her expansive knowledge of marketing and vast experience with high profile, multiplatform brands will be a strong addition to the 1895 Films team as we continue to grow our short and long-form content business.”

Before joining 1895 Films, DeSanto served as vice president of marketing and network partnerships for the Smithsonian Channel, where she worked closely with the 1895 Films team on the promotion of docuseries and projects.

*

News executive Scott Matthews has been named vice president and news director of WABC-TV New York, effective immediately. The hiring was announced by Marilu Galvez, president and general manager, WABC-TV, whom Matthews will report to. Matthews will be responsible for directing the Eyewitness News team for ABC7.

“Whether its hard-hitting investigative journalism, probing business reports, breaking news or long-form non-fiction features, Scott has a wealth of experience producing informative and engaging programming across platforms,” Galvez said of the hiring. “I’m thrilled to have him on the team and am confident his wealth of experience in both local and national news will be a tremendous asset to our news operations.”

Matthews has received numerous Emmy awards for investigative production, editing and photography in addition to his work as a news director. He has also received citations for his work as an investigative producer from both the Associated Press and the Radio-Television News Directors Association.

PROGRAMMING

Tubi announced that its linear FAST offering now features more than 200 live sports, entertainment and local and national news channels. Newly-added channels in the last month include local Scripps news stations and entertainment channels from Lionsgate, FilmRise and Cinedigm, among others.

“In just two short years, our FAST channel offering has evolved into a robust and popular pipeline of viewing options across news, sports, and entertainment,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re excited to continue delivering a best-in-class streaming experience that combines our massive on-demand library with a large ‘lean-back’ curation of linear channels.”