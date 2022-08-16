‘Rich Eisen Show’ Jumps to Roku From Peacock

Veteran sportscaster Rich Eisen is taking the live-streamed edition of his signature ‘Rich Eisen Show” to Roku after a stint at NBCUniversal’s Peacock, in a sign of how popular sports properties remain in demand for streaming programmers.

The show will debut on The Roku Channel in September. “The Rich Eisen Show” will stream live five days a week from noon to 3 p.m. eastern and continue to originate from El Segundo, CA. Prior to its Roku launch date, starting August 22, the program will be available on Eisen’s YouTube channel. Eisen’s program was made part of Peacock as part of an effort to incorporate sports talk into the venue.

Roku clearly took notice. The company, known for technology that gives subscribers access to a range of broadband content options. offers all kinds of sports content via its partners, and executives believe programs like Eisen’s give sports fans more context around the games they like to watch, potentially bolstering their Roku experience. Roku had 63.1 million active accounts as of the second quarter.

Eisen will join a heady sports lineup. The Roku Channel offers sports from 20 linear channels including Stadium, Fubo Sports, Real Madrid TV and more and recently announced that Paramount+ will launch within its offering of premium subscriptions. The Paramount+ launch will usher in live sports to The Roku Channel for the first time, making professional games offered by CBS Sports including the NFL, The Master, UEFA Champions League available.

Eisen’s show features a mix of sports, humor, and pop culture, while attracting the most big-name guests in sports and entertainment. Prior guests have included Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, Regina King, Aaron Rodgers, Larry David and Morgan Freeman.

Eisen continues to work with the NFL Network anchoring the network’s special coverage of the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and the Super Bowl.

The radio broadcast of “The Rich Eisen Show” will continue to air on Westwood One.