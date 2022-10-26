Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Sniffs Out Liars and Killers in Peacock Murder Mystery Series

After months of secrecy surrounding the project, Peacock has debuted the first teaser for “Poker Face,” the upcoming murder mystery drama created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Additionally, the streamer announced that the series will premiere on Jan. 26 with four episodes followed by weekly drops on Thursdays.

A 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, “Poker Face” follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

With character details yet to be revealed, guest stars include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

“You’ve got this gift. Always knowing the truth,” Brody’s character says to Lyonne’s in the teaser.

“I only know if something is a lie,” Lyonne responds as Charlie. “The real trick of it is to figure out: Why?”

“Poker Face” is the first television project from Johnson, who is known for directing “Knives Out” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Johnson and Lyonne executive produce alongside Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing. T-Street and MRC Television produce.

“Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends,” Johnson and Lyonne wrote in a joint statement. “What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind ‘Poker Face.'”

“We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog),” the statement continues. “Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.”

See first look images above and below, followed by the teaser.

“Poker Face” Season 1 Episode 1 Phillip Caruso/Peacock