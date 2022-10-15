‘RHONY’ Spinoff Series ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Coming to Bravo in 2023

“RHONY” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are trading New York City for small-town life in upcoming spinoff series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

Coming to Bravo in 2023, “Welcome to Crappie Lake” will follow the two socialites as they travel to the small town of Benton, Ill. According to the show’s official logline, Morgan and de Lesseps will “help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home. Whether searching for the town’s famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow.”

“Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, in association with 3BMG. Executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Ailee O’Neill, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans.

The announcement was made out of BravoCon, taking place this weekend at the Javitz Center in New York City. Follow along with Variety‘s coverage here for more news and interviews.