Andy Cohen Says Big ‘RHONY’ Announcements Are Coming This Weekend at BravoCon

BravoCon has only just started, but Andy Cohen is already spilling the tea, confirming that there will be some big news about “The Real Housewives of New York City” this weekend.

“I think you’re gonna get a New York announcement, and I think you’re gonna get a lot of sneak peeks of new shows,” Cohen told Variety. “I think you’re gonna get some announcements of new shows that you didn’t even know were happening.”

In March, Variety reported exclusively in an interview with Cohen that there would be a full reboot and recast of “Real Housewives of New York City,” as well as a second “RHONY” series with former stars. However, casting announcements have yet to be made for either show.

Since its premiere in 2008, “RHONY” has been a Bravo mainstay, running for 13 seasons.

Cohen said fans should expect the unexpected during the convention, joking that he’s not even aware of every bit of news that may break.

“The thing about this is you actually never know what’s going to happen with anybody. They’ve got me at two ‘Ask Andy’ panels, and I don’t know if PR is worried, because sometimes you put me in front of an open mic, and we don’t know what he’s gonna say. So we’ll see. Hopefully I don’t say anything that I’m not supposed to.”

One Real Housewife who’s expected to stir the pot this weekend is ‘Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna, who posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, “You know what I love about being live live with an audience? You can’t edit me to fit your narrative. You get Lisa Fucking Rinna. All day and all night. See you at #bravocon.”

When asked about Rinna’s post and the fairness of her edit, Cohen appearred to be visibly exasperated. “I do think it was fair. I think blaming the editing is the oldest living reality show trope. So there you go.”

Cohen also addressed “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah’s guilty plea on criminal fraud charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme, confirming it will have a major impact on the franchise: “She’s going to be sentenced to likely prison time. So yes, I would assume it’s going to affect her time on the show.”

Shah’s sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 15. As for whether Shah has a future on Bravo after her potential prison time, Cohen wouldn’t speculate just yet: “Let’s see how long her sentence is.”