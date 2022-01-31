Rhett & Link Will Launch Food Network’s ‘The Taste Buds’

Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, who have zigged and zagged their way through careers in digital content, comedy and books over the past several years, are now ready to try their hands at food journalism.

The hosts of the daily web-based comedy show “Good Mythical Morning,” are set to debut “The Taste Buds with Rhett & Link,” a new Food Network series that will have the duo explore some of America’s favorite food brands and meet the people behind their production. Food Network recently wrapped production on the series, which is slated to debut later this year on both Food Network and Discovery Plus, the streaming hub owned by the network’s parent, Discovery.

“Rhett & Link have captivated audiences for years with their humor, insatiable curiosity and commitment to answering life’s burning questions like ‘what’s the best pickle-flavored snack?’ and ‘where in the world did this bacon dish come from?’,’’ said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery, in a statement. ‘Now we are thrilled to have them bring their chemistry and creative gusto to Food Network and discovery+ as we introduce them to our audience and offer up an exciting new project for their millions of fans.”

Selection of the duo shows Food Network continuing to test personalities from beyond the world of cuisine and restaurants. Food Network has in recent years launched series with comedian Amy Schumer; Pepper Teigen, mother of actor and influencer Chrissy Teigen; and Valerie Bertinelli, the popular fixture of sitcoms like “One Day at a Time” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

McLaughlin and Neal are founders of Mythical, a digital comedy studio. They gained notice by creating comedic songs and sketches on YouTube and their flagship show, “Good Mythical Morning” has more than 17 million subscribers.

“The Taste Buds with Rhett & Link” is produced by B17 Entertainment and Mythical for Food Network and Discovery Plus.