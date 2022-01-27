Retta Signs Talent-Holding Deal With NBCUniversal

Retta has signed a talent-holding deal with NBCUniversal, Variety has learned.

“I’ve spent most of my career working with NBCUniversal and I was lucky to have my first series regular role on ‘Parks,’ which continues to be beloved by a dedicated fan base,” Retta said. “It was a love for Donna Meagle that motivated Marti Noxon’s preteen daughter to encourage her mom to put me on ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.’ ‘Girlfriends’ allowed me to do drama, which in turn allowed Jenna Bans to see me as Ruby Hill, giving me one of my favorite roles yet. Plus, I have a forever love for Grace Wu, who gave me my first industry meeting after seeing me do stand-up at the Hollywood Improv all those years ago. It’s a cozy and familiar place for me.”

Under the terms of the deal, the actress and comedian will work exclusively with NBCU Television and Streaming Entertainment as well as Universal Television to find starring roles for her in projects across the media company’s broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

“Having met Retta over 20 years ago, it’s been a joy to watch her evolve from hilarious stand-up, to an accomplished and compelling actor in both comedy and drama,” said Wu, executive vice president of casting for entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do, and we are thrilled to find her next amazing role in the NBCU universe.”

Retta is perhaps best known for her role in the acclaimed NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” on which she played Donna Meagle for the show’s entire seven-season run. She most recently starred in the NBC dramedy series “Good Girls,” which aired for four seasons. In addition, she has appeared on shows such as “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce” and in the 2019 feature comedy “Good Boys.” She published the book of essays “So Close to Being the Sh*t Y’all Don’t Even Know” in 2018.

She is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

“Retta is such a dynamic performer and one of our all-time favorites at Universal Television,” said Beth Klein, executive vice president of talent and casting for Universal Television. “The possibilities with her are truly endless and we’re looking forward to collaborating with her on this next chapter.”