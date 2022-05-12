‘Resident Evil’ Goes Apocalyptic in the First Trailer for Netflix Live Action Series

Just a year after the premiere of its last live-action adaptation, the “Resident Evil” franchise has risen from the grave in the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix horror series.

Based on the long-running Capcom survival horror franchise, “Resident Evil” stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, one of the main antagonists of the original video game series. Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska portray the younger and older versions of Wesker’s daughter Jade, while Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery round out the cast in undisclosed roles.

The plot for the new series has been kept under wraps, but the teaser trailer, set to the famous 1971 pop song “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony),” reveals that the show will be split in between two timelines. The first, set in 2022, sees Jade moving with her father and her sister Billy to the futuristic New Raccoon City. Although her surroundings seem initially idyllic, Jade slowly becomes aware that her father and the Umbrella Corporation that run New Raccoon City are hiding dangerous secrets. The second, set in 2036, follows Jade as she explores a post-apocalyptic London and fights for her survival against the bloodthirsty infected victims of a global outbreak caused by the Umbrella Corporation.

The series is the latest in a long line of adaptations of the venerable Capcom survival horror franchise. Previously, the series was the basis for six feature films produced and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, which premiered from 2002 to 2016. The series, which starred Milla Jovovich as the original character Alice, featured several characters from the original games but did not follow the storylines. A reboot starring Kaya Scodelario and Tom Hopper, “Welcome to Raccoon City,” premiered last year to mixed reviews. In addition, the series also spawned three Japanese animated films, and a Netflix CGI miniseries, “Infinite Darkness,” premiered last year.

The Netflix series is led by Andrew Dabb, who is best known for his work on the popular CW series “Supernatural.” He writes and executive produces along with Mary Leah Sutton. The series is produced by Constantin Film, with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben serving as executive producers for the studio.

The “Resident Evil” video game series, which follows a rotating cast of heroes as they investigate the misdeeds of the Umbrella Corporation, debuted in 1996 with the original Playstation video game from director Shinji Mikami and producer Tokuro Fujiwara. The series has since released 13 mainline games and several spinoffs, and has become one of the highest-grossing video game franchises in the world, selling over 120 million units worldwide. The latest game, “Resident Evil Village,” was released last year to critical acclaim.

All eight episodes of “Resident Evil” will premiere July 14 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.