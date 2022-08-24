‘Reservation Dogs’ Star Sarah Podemski Got Matching Tattoos With Her Co-Stars After Filming the Female-Led Standalone Episode

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Wide Net,” Episode 5 of FX’s “Reservation Dogs” Season 2, now streaming on Hulu.

After filming the fifth episode of “Reservation Dogs'” second season, Sarah Podemski went out and got matching Navajo floral tattoos with four of her co-stars. The quartet — who include her sister Tamara, “Rutherford Falls” star Jana Schmieding and Nathalie Standingcloud — took the lead on the episode “Wide Net,” which focuses on Podemski’s character Rita as she takes a girl’s trip with her longtime childhood friends to the Indian Health Services conference. It’s a bawdy and terrifically fun episode, but also quietly radical — the episode was written and directed by Indigenous director Tazbah Rose Chavez, and follows four Native women in their attempts to snag men and bust moves at the conference dance floor.

“We were all trying to figure out if we’d ever seen four Indigenous women on screen. It had a huge impact on all four of us — it felt really historic,” Podemski tells Variety. “I don’t want to be dramatic about it, but it felt really special. It did not pass us by that that whole week that we were in rehearsal and when we were filming that it was a real special moment in television. ”

In “Reservation Dogs,” Rita is usually a background character — Sterlin Harjo’s Hulu dramedy typically follows her son, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and his crew of friends as they navigate the pains of adolescence in their Oklahoma reservation. But when the show zeroes in on her, Podemski — who can also be seen in Season 2 of SyFy’s zany alien comedy “Resident Alien” — brings the character a grounded warmth to being a single mom and tribal clinic employee. Her storylines tend to center around her loneliness as a single parent, with her useless ex Punkin Lusty (Sten Joddi) off trying to make it as a rapper in California. Her attempts to find a partner tend to end in disappointment, with Season 1 featuring a memorable scene where she has a one night stand with a white man who reveals himself to have a fetish for Native women, while “Wide Net” sees her attempted flirtations with a cute doctor (Tatanka Means) at the conference ends with her being too timid to make a move when she sees him speaking to a younger woman.

“I think she’s looking for a teammate, someone who’s going to be by her side no matter what,” Podemski says about Rita’s dating life. “She sees how messy it can get, being a single parent, and I think having these friendships with these women reminded her what she wants in a partner. Someone she can have fun with, someone she can be herself with, laugh with, cry with, someone that’s on her team that’s going to have her back the way that her girls do.”

Speaking to Variety about the episode, Podemski discussed acting alongside her sister, meeting viral TikTok star Dogg Face on set and dancing to Brandy’s “Sitting Up in My Room.”

While watching the episode there were two shows it really reminded me of: “Sex and the City,” and “Girlfriends.” Just the idea of this quartet of friends navigating relationships and dating together. Did those come up as reference points during filming?

We never really spoke about references. We all knew these women in our community, either our mothers or our aunties or ourselves. In the show in general, we never really reference anything outside of what our lived experiences, which is what makes the show so special and intimate and authentic. Sometimes it feels like there really isn’t a reference for what we’re trying to accomplish, but we definitely have it within the women that we know and within our community. It was more that we all turned to each other to play off that and our natural energy as friends.

Jana Schmieding, Tamara Podemski, Sarah Podemski and Natalie Stadingcloud in “Reservation Dogs.” CR: Shane Brown/FX.

Teenie, who has a really tense relationship with Rita, is played by your sister Tamara. What was it like acting in that fight scene between the two characters, which gets pretty ugly, with your sister?

It was so fun. We’re sisters, we’ve had fights. We’ve had our moments of ugliness, but we have an extreme closeness that comes from sisterhood. Watching the episode. I was just really proud that we were able to bring all those levels as actors, go to those places together. To be able to find those nuanced moments that we’ve definitely gone through personally, you never really think that you’re going to be able to exercise those through acting. And she’s such a great actor, and it’s always a pleasure to be able to get into the scenes like that with someone who you know can go there with you.

It’s interesting how much Rita and her friend’s grief at losing Cookie mirrors Bear and his friend group, who are struggling to move on from Daniel’s (Dalton Cramer) death.

That was something that was brought up a few times, that this grief in the friend group that nobody really recovered from, which happens in a new generation, and how that parallels Bear and Elora’s relationship with grief and their friend group. And I think it’s really beautiful to approach it so that we can see the parallels of how grief repeats itself, and how we deal with the grief is so important. And that we see there still hope for Rita and Teenie and Bev to deal with their grief, and it’s also still possible for the kids to deal with their grief. I feel like we landed in a hopeful moment — that reconciliation is always possible. So I felt like I felt like we at least ended on kind of a hopeful note for all these characters.

I Love Bear and Rita’s relationship — it feels so lived in and authentic. What’s it like working with Woon-A-Tai on the show?

I love working with him. He’s so sweet, and he works really hard, he’s fun and high energy, and he cares so much about the work, which is great to see from a young actor. The writing is so clear, and the dynamic is so clear, that we step into the dialogue and there’s so much for us to play with. I’m not a mother, so I’m happy that dynamic comes across. I do obviously have a mother, and I can pull from that,

Tell me everything about the Brandy dance sequence in the episode.

Tazbah chose that song, and it was so nostalgic for all of us. It was like magic. Me and Tamara both come from a musical theater background, but singing and dancing — I never thought I would be able to do something like that on screen. And then to do it with my Native sisters, and have this beautiful fantasy that we rarely get to see of Indigenous women be part of! During the rehearsals, the laughter and the fun we were having felt so sacred.

Can you also tell me about shooting the scene where Rita steams her vagina?

That was just so funny. Jana is probably one of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with, and she was just throwing out lines and cracking us up. Even for us, in the scene we’re experiencing this for the first time, we were like “Is this something people do?” And they’re like, “Yes, this is something women do.” So I think we just tried to have as much fun with it as possible, and really share a peek into our community and certain cultural practices that might be a little surprising.

Going backwards a little, what was it like shooting the episode before this, “Mabel,” which was a big ensemble piece with most of the cast?

It’s always amazing just to see so many Native faces in our cast. We’ve all known each other for so long. I’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years, since I was a kid, and I’ve grown up with all these faces and worked with most of them, or admired their work. And now we get to perform together in a way that we’ve never gotten to perform together. It feels very safe that this is all coming from an Indigenous perspective. We’re talking about our grief and our community’s grief and it could be something that in the wrong hands is very triggering, but every step of the way we have Native writers, directors, a full Native cast.

Was there anyone in the cast who you were starstruck to meet when you started working with them?

It’s so silly, but when I met Dogg Face at the readthrough I was like, “This can’t be Nathan, what would he be doing here?” He has, like, the biggest following on social media. It was very interesting to be with him in Tulsa, because everybody recognized him. Everyone has their street-cred in terms of being on this show, but he definitely was the biggest deal — people were excited to have him. And he’s a great actor; he just has a natural ability. It’s such an incredible thing, because we bring people onto the show that sometimes have never been on a set before. It’s amazing to foster these people into a community that they’ve never been part of. To see this in real time, how this little-show-that-could back in the first season has developed and helped move people’s careers forward is really incredible.

