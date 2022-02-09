‘Reno 911! Defunded’ Trailer Unveils Sitcom’s Return as Roku Channel Original

The Roku Channel released a trailer on Wednesday morning for “Reno 911″ Defunded,” its upcoming revival series of the long-running “Reno 911!” sitcom.

The trailer shows both new faces and old ones hard at work in the Reno Police Department. A guest star appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis is also revealed, alongside an upcoming Feb. 25 premiere date.

“We’re supposed to be a friendlier face to the city of Reno,” Thomas Lennon’s Lieutenant Jim Dangle informs his precinct, ordering the officers to don a collection of comical hats.

“Reno 911! Defunded” is a continuation of the long-running “Reno 911” series, which originated on Comedy Central with a six-season run that concluded in 2009. The property was revived on the short-lived streaming platform Quibi in 2020, with installments released in the presumptively novel “quick bite” format of seven-minute episodes. After Quibi shut down, the revival production was acquired by the Roku Channel, which is now reinstituting a more traditional 30-minute format and introducing the “Defunded” subtitle.

“‘Reno 911!’ is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original,” Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku, said in a statement.

“Reno 911! Defunded” will feature 11 episodes. Original cast members Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash and Cedric Yarbrough return, while Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic and George Lopez are all set for guest star appearances.

“Reno 911! Defunded” comes from MTV Entertainment Studios. The series was created by Lennon, Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver. The trio also serve as executed producers alongside Yarbrough, Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln.

Watch the trailer below: