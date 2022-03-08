Renée Zellweger to Star in World War II WASP Drama Series in the Works at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Renée Zellweger has lined up another TV role with NBCUniversal. Variety has learned exclusively that the actress is set to star in the drama “Avenger Field” that is in development at Peacock.

The one-hour drama series, which hails from MGM Television, tells the story of those that established a clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home. Inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women who fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.

Felicia D. Henderson is attached to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer via WaterWalk Entertainment. Susanna White will direct and executive produce. Zellweger will executive produce with Carmella Casinelli under their Big Picture Co. banner. Steve Stark and Stacey Levin of Toluca Pictures, Emily Rose and Jill North of North Rose Pictures, and Connie Tavel also executive produce. MGM TV is the studio.

News of the series comes on the same day as the debut of the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” a true crime drama in which Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp. Zellweger also recently starred in the Netflix series “What/If.” She is primarily known for her film files, earning widespread acclaim for her role in the Judy Garland biopic “Judy.” Zellweger won the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Award for the film. Her other notable film roles include the “Bridget Jones” franchise, “Chicago,” “Cold Mountain,” and “Jerry Maguire.”

Henderson previously co-created the BET series “The Quad” and developed the series version of the film “Soul Food” for Showtime. She has also written for shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Moesha,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Empire,” and “Fringe.” She is currently the showrunner on the upcoming Netflix series “First Kill.”

White has directed a wide range of shows, including “Generation Kill,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Deuce,” “Billions,” and “Trust.” She has also directed features such as “Nanny McPhee Returns,” “Our Kind of Traitor,” and “Woman Walks Ahead.”

