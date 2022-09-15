Regé-Jean Page, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series at Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in TV series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The untitled series will be executive produced by The Russo Brothers under their AGBO production banner. Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who most recently worked on Marvel’s “The Eternals,” will write. The search is currently on for a showrunner.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps but it is known that Page will play Cassidy while Powell will play The Sundance Kid. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the show in addition to starring. Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes of AGBO will also executive.

Page is best known for his breakout role in the first season of the Netflix series “Bridgerton.” He recently collaborated with the Russos on their Netflix action film “The Gray Man.” He will also star in the upcoming Paramount feature “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Powell recently starred in the blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” in the role of Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin. His other feature credits include “The Expendables 3” and “Everybody Wants Some.” On TV, he has starred in shows like “Scream Queens” and the animated Netflix series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

Page is repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership, Johnson Shapiro, and Shelter PR. Powell is repped by CAA, Johnson Shapiro and the Initiative Group. The Russos are repped by CAA and Rogers & Cowan. The Firpos are repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, two real American Old West outlaws, were most famously portrayed onscreen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford respectively in the 1969 film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” The film is considered a classic and has been ranked by the American Film Institute as one of the greatest American films ever made.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the series.