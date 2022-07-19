ReFrame Names ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Euphoria’ Among 2022 Stamp Recipients and Issues First-Ever Company Report Card

During the 2021-2022 season 94 scripted series earned the ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced hiring. Among them were “Bridgerton,” “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Yellowjackets” and more. As 200 series were considered, 47% were found to earn the stamp — a 7% decrease since the previous year.

Each “Stamped” series was found to hire women or individuals of other underrepresented gender identities (including those who are non-binary or gender non-conforming) in at least four out of eight key roles including writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads and department heads. Additional points were awarded to productions that hire women of color in key positions, and to those with overall gender parity in their crews.

Stamp designation is determined by ReFrame, an initiative of the Sundance Institute and Women in Film Los Angeles (WIF) in partnership with IMDBPro. ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 200 most popular narrative series with a minimum of three episodes released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 (the 2021-2022 Emmy eligibility window). Each show was considered for the list based on its top-performing four weeks during the eligibility period on IMDbPro’s proprietary ranking of titles, with all unscripted content removed. (Note: IMDbPro rankings are based on the site’s pageviews worldwide.)

Along with the list of Stamped series, ReFrame released their annual report about gender and hiring in scripted television, including, for the first time, a company report card indicating how much of each studio, streamer and network’s content has met the ReFrame Stamp standard. Apple had the highest percentage of its content earn the Stamp, with 75% of its eligible series meeting ReFrame’s gender-balanced hiring criteria. The majority of the major studios saw at least 40% of their content Stamped.

Additional findings from the ReFrame report include that 29.5% of analyzed series had a woman as showrunner and only 3.5% were showrun by a woman of color; 36% of analyzed episodes were directed by women and 9.7% by women of color; 48.5% of episodes were written by women with 16.2% by women of color; and 22% of series had a woman cinematographer while 3.5% had a woman of color. Also, comedy and limited series had a better track record for gender-hiring than dramas: Out of this year’s Emmy nominees in the outstanding series categories, 62.5% of comedies and 60% of limited series received Stamp designation, compared to 37.5% of dramas.

ReFrame has announced an extension of its partnership with IMDbPro through 2025.

The full list of Stamped series in 2022 includes:

“61st Street” Season 1 (AMC)

“9-1-1” Season 5 (Fox)“Abbott Elementary” Season 1 (ABC)

“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2 (AMC)

“American Rust” Season 1 (Showtime)

“Anatomy of a Scandal” Season 1 (Netflix)

“And Just Like That…” Season 1 (HBO Max)

“Angelyne” Season 1 (Peacock)

“Archive 81” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Atypical” Season 4 (Netflix)

“Bel-Air” Season 1 (Peacock)

“Big Sky” Season 2 (ABC)

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Bridgerton” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Season 8 (NBC)

“Chicago Med” Season 7 (NBC)

“Clickbait” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Conversations with Friends” Season 1 (Hulu)

“CSI: Vegas” Season 1 (CBS)

“Doom Patrol” Season 3 (HBO Max)

“Dr. Death” Season 1 (Peacock)

“Euphoria” Season 2 (HBO)

“Fantasy Island” Season 1 (Fox)

“Gaslit” Season 1 (Starz)

“Ghosts” Season 1 (CBS)

“Good Trouble” Season 4 (Freeform)

“Gossip Girl” Season 1 (HBO Max)

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 (Netflix)

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 (ABC)

“Grown-ish” Season 4 (Freeform)

“Hacks” Season 2 (HBO Max)

“Hawkeye” Season 1 (Disney+)

“How I Met Your Father” Season 1 (Hulu)

“Human Resources” Season 1 (Netflix)

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” Season 3 (FX)

“In from the Cold” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Invasion” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Inventing Anna” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Julia” Season 1 (HBO Max)

“Kevin Can F**k Himself” Season 1 (AMC)

“Killing Eve” Season 4 (AMC)

“La Brea” Season 1 (NBC)

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 (Amazon Freevee)

“Life & Beth” Season 1 (Hulu)

“Locke & Key” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Love Life” Season 2 (HBO Max)

“Maid” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Minx” Season 1 (HBO Max)

“Modern Love” Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Motherland” Season 3 (Freeform)

“Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” Season 2 (AMC)

“My Life is Murder” Season 3 (AMC)

“Never Have I Ever” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 1 (Hulu)

“Ordinary Joe” Season 1 (NBC)

“Pachinko” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Pam & Tommy” Season 1 (Hulu)

“Physical” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Pieces of Her” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Reservation Dogs” Season 1 (FX)

“Russian Doll” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Sanditon” Season 2 (PBS)

“See” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“Severance” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Sex Education” Season 3 (Netflix)

“Sex/Life” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Shining Girls” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“Single Drunk Female” Season 1 (Freeform)

“Snowpiercer” Season 3 (TNT)

“Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 (Paramount+)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Season 1 (Disney+)

“Station 19” Season 4 (ABC)

“Station Eleven” Season 1 (HBO Max)

“Stay Close” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Sweet Tooth” Season 1 (Netflix)

“The Chair” Season 1 (Netflix)

“The Cleaning Lady” Season 1 (Fox)

“The Dropout” Season 1 (Hulu)

“The Endgame” / NBC: Season 1

“The Essex Serpent” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“The First Lady” Season 1 (Showtime)

“The Flight Attendant” Season 2 (HBO Max)

“The Gilded Age” Season 1 (HBO)

“The Girl from Plainville” Season 1 (Hulu)

“The Good Doctor” Season 5 (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Morning Show” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“The Rookie” Season 4 (ABC)

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 1 (HBO)

“The Sinner” Season 4 (USA Network)

“The Thing About Pam” Season 1 (NBC)

“The Walking Dead” Season 11 (AMC)

“The Wheel of Time” Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Titans” Season 3 (HBO Max)

“True Story” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Upload” Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Virgin River” Season 3 (Netflix)

“WeCrashed” Season 1 (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” / FX: Season 3

“With Love” Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Y: The Last Man” Season 1 (FX)

“Yellowjackets” Season 1 (Showtime)

“You” Season 3 (Netflix)