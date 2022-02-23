Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires Organization Brand The Home Edit

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has acquired lifestyle brand The Home Edit, the company announced on Wednesday.

Founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, The Home Edit offers “full service organizing” in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, NYC, Nashville, Orange County, Salt Lake City and San Francisco, as well as “travel and DIY services” globally. Shearer and Teplin are the authors of New York Times bestseller “The Home Edit Life” and the creators of multiple product lines, including a recently announced exclusive Walmart collection.

Shearer and Teplin are also the stars of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Get Organized with the Home Edit,” which is produced by Hello Sunshine and will debut its second season this year.

Per Hello Sunshine, its purchase of The Home Edit shows the media company’s “commitment to growing its direct-to-consumer offerings and deepening connections with female audiences through quality storytelling, commerce and experiences.” Hello Sunshine intends “to support and accelerate The Home Edit’s rapid growth as a lifestyle brand through additional content and commerce offerings, and creating more ways for audiences to engage with the brand.”

“After working alongside Clea and Joanna for years and watching them develop their remarkable brand and business, we are thrilled to officially welcome the incredible The Home Edit team to Hello Sunshine,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “The Home Edit has connected with audiences in so many meaningful ways through their brilliant content and product offerings. They strive to make everyone’s life easier and more joyful. I am thrilled that Hello Sunshine and Candle Media are going to enable them to expand their business to reach an even larger audience.”

“We’ve been such huge fans of Hello Sunshine for years and had the pleasure of working alongside them on our Netflix series,” Shearer and Teplin said. “They share our vision for what’s possible as we continue to grow The Home Edit, and we’re overjoyed to be able to build the next chapter of this company together.”

Hello Sunshine’s acquisition of The Home Edit marks its first buy since it was itself acquired last year by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’s Blackstone-backed Candle Media for an estimated $900 million. Hello Sunshine, which has a focus on putting women at the center of its content, “has since doubled down on its mission to hire female creators from all walks of life and to showcase their experiences,” according to the company.

“The Home Edit and Hello Sunshine are a perfect match, and this forward-thinking acquisition reflects Hello Sunshine’s commitment to growing distinctive story-driven consumer brands and serving their women-centered audience in innovative ways,” Mayer and Staggs said.

Pictured above: Clea Shearer, Reese Witherspoon and Joanna Teplin in Netflix’s “Get Organized With the Home Edit.”