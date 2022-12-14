Reese Witherspoon Cheerleading Comedy ‘All Stars’ Gets Two-Season Order at Amazon

Following a bidding war, Amazon has put in a two-season straight to series order for the half-hour comedy “All Stars” from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon will star and executive produce.

The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England.

“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time. When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the U.K. just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.”

Alongside Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter will also executive produce for Hello Sunshine. Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) will serve as creator and showrunner along with directing the pilot and half of the episodes, and will executive produce through her Lean Machine banner. Hello Sunshine brought the concept to Brosh McKenna, who wrote and directed the Hello Sunshine-produced Netflix feature “Your Place or Mine,” which will release next year on Feb. 10 and stars Witherspoon.

“Reese is my longtime hero and I’m so thrilled we got to go from making a movie together to this fantastic TV opportunity, brought to me by her and the iconic Lauren Neustadter,” Brosh McKenna said. “So excited to bring this world and these characters to life! The folks at Amazon have already been so enthusiastic and supportive, I’m very excited to join their roster of talent.”

“All Stars” marks the second scripted collaboration between Hello Sunshine and Amazon following “Daisy Jones and the Six,” which will premiere on Amazon on March 3.

“We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, ‘All Stars!’ Aline Brosh McKenna’s pitch delivered it all—originality, an iconic lead character and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience.”

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are represented by CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush of Hansen Jacobsen. Brosh McKenna is represented by CAA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobsen.