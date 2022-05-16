Reba McEntire Joins ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 at ABC as Series Regular

Reba McEntire is boarding “Big Sky” Season 3 at ABC in a series regular role.

The news comes just days after the third season renewal announcement for the drama series, at which time it was also announced that both Jensen Ackles and Jamie Lynn-Sigler are also going to appear as series regulars in the new season.

McEntire will play Sunny Brick, described as the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

McEntire is an incredibly accomplished musician, winning numerous top industry awards with 35 chart-topping singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. But she is also an accomplished actress. Perhaps most famously, she led the multi-cam sitcom “Reba” for six seasons and 127 episodes, earning a Golden Globe nomination in the process. She most recently appeared in multiple episodes of the hit CBS prequel series “Young Sheldon.” On the film side, she has been in feature such as “Tremors,” “The Little Rascals,” and “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

She is repped by WME, Maverick, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Season 2 of the “Big Sky” began airing on ABC in September. The show is based on “The Highway” novel series written by C. J. Box. In Season 2, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Along with Winnick and Bunbury, the series stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

David E. Kelley created the series and serves as an executive producer. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Ross Fineman also executive producing. It is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.