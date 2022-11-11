Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety.

Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual assault she faced in her home as a teen and is forced to share the truth of her relationship with her stepfather Paul (Chris Doubek) with her close family members.

View the clip below.

While the jury deliberates on the case of Kaleesha’s murder, Stewart takes her first major step forward on her healing journey by divulging her dark secret of Paul grooming her as a teenager with Mama Lu (Pauletta Washington).

“This conversation with Jax and her mother was a difficult one, but it was very necessary. For both of them,” said showrunner Raamla Mohamed in a statement. “While Jax has spent the entire season wrestling with her feelings about Paul and what happened with him in the past, Mama Lu is being confronted with hearing Jax’s emotions for the first time. And of course, she is unable to react with the understanding that she should have, the understanding the audience wants her to have. However, I always believe in writing scenes where each character is being authentic to the moment and their own reality. It may not be what we want as viewers all the time, but it’s grounded in truth and it’s what happens in real life. I see the show as being about watching people sort through their own traumas, and hopefully in the long run be able to become better humans to themselves and each other.”

The season finale episode of “Reasonable Doubt” will become available on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.