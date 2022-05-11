Broadcast Rankings: The Highest and Lowest-Rated Unscripted Shows of the 2021-2022 Season

Comedies and dramas traditionally make up a large portion of the broadcast TV landscape between September and May, but networks don’t deny the continuous draw of hit reality TV and competition shows. Each season, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, the so-called “Big 4” broadcasters, bring back old staples and add in new unscripted content in hopes of topping each other outside of their sitcoms and procedurals.

While there could always be slight adjustments to season-long averages by the end of the traditional broadcast season in a few weeks, Variety has gathered Nielsen’s “most current” data through May 8 to rank ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox’s highest and lowest-rated unscripted series among adults 18-49.

Below are the lists, which count 33 completed weeks of the soon-ending season. These ratings are averages for the unscripted shows’ respective seasons and based on a week’s worth of delayed viewing, where available. The lists exclude shows that have not aired at least five episodes to date during the official 2021-2022 season, in order to make the fairest comparisons possible.

Highest:

1. (tie) “Survivor,” CBS — 1.3

1. (tie) “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS — 1.3

3. (tie) “The Masked Singer,” Fox — 1.2

3. (tie) “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS — 1.2

5. (tie) “Bachelor in Paradise” (Tuesday), ABC — 1.1

5. (tie) “The Bachelor,” ABC — 1.1

5. (tie) “American Idol,” ABC — 1.1

8. (tie) “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS — 1.0

8. (tie) “The Amazing Race,” CBS — 1.0

8. (tie) “Next Level Chef,” Fox — 1.0

8. (tie) “The Voice” (Monday), NBC — 1.0

8. (tie) “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC — 1.0

8. (tie) “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC — 1.0

8. (tie) “The Bachelorette,” ABC — 1.0

15. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC — 0.9

Lowest:

1. “Home Sweet Home,” NBC — 0.2

2. (tie) “The Real Dirty Dancing,” Fox — 0.3

2. (tie) “The Chase,” ABC — 0.3

4. (tie) “Name That Tune,” Fox — 0.4

4. (tie) “Joe Millionaire,” Fox — 0.4

4. (tie) “American Song Contest,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “The Weakest Link,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “The Wall,” NBC — 0.4

4. (tie) “Beyond the Edge,” CBS — 0.4

4. (tie) “Domino Masters,” Fox — 0.4

11. (tie) “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC — 0.5

11. (tie) “Supermarket Sweep,” ABC — 0.5

11. (tie) “I Can See Your Voice,” Fox — 0.5

11. (tie) “Alter Ego,” Fox — 0.5

11. (tie) “Holey Moley,” ABC — 0.5

11. (tie) “Undercover Boss,” CBS — 0.5

11. (tie) “Tough as Nails,” CBS — 0.5