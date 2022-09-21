‘Reacher’ Season 2 Casts Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane as Series Regulars

Amazon Prime’s “Reacher” has added Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane to its Season 2 cast as series regulars.

The group is joined by guest star Domenick Lombardozzi, along with Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker, and Al Sapienza.

Based on the 11th novel in Lee Childs’ Jack Reacher series — “Bad Luck and Trouble– Season 2 of the military drama picks up as the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead. Reacher (Alan Ritchson) sets out on a plot for revenge as he hopes to get justice his fallen friends. Filming will begin this month.

Serinda Swan has been cast as Karla Dixon. Along with O’Donnell, Dixon served with Reacher in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. She’s an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is.

Kingsley has been cast as A.M. According to the character description, “he’s what Homeland Security calls a ‘ghost;’ he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality.” With money as his motivation, he has no limits on who he chooses to work for.

Cochrane will portray Shane Langston, a former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who now works as head of security for a private defense contractor.

Lombardozzi will play tough NYPD detective, Guy Russo. He’s investigating a case that involves several of Reacher’s former Army cohorts. Olsson has been cast as Saropian, a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher’s old elite military squad.

Blacker will take on the role of Hortense Fields. Fields is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher’s Elite 110th, Special Investigator’s Unit while Sapienza will play Marsh, a tough lieutenant with the NYPD.

Rounding out the team of Reacher’s former Special Investigator Task Force are Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan.

As previously announced, Maria Sten will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos will play David O’Donnell, a close friend who served alongside Reacher in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators.

Child serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance. Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora is attached as a writer, executive producer and showrunner. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.