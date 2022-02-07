‘Reacher’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“Reacher” has snagged an early Season 2 renewal at Amazon.

The action thriller series debuted on the streamer just three days ago, on Feb. 4. It is based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child. The first season is based on the debut novel in the series, “Killing Floor,” which was released in 1997. Per Amazon, the show is already one of their top five most-watched shows of all time, though it must be noted that Amazon also does not provide viewership numbers.

Ritchson stars in the title role as Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. When he arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The global impact of ‘Reacher’ makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Nick Santora serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. Child is also an executive producer along with Don Granger and Scott Sullivan, as well as David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance Television. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

“The entire ‘Reacher’ team—cast, production, writers, etc.—is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said Santora. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two.”

Along with the Ritchson, the Season 1 cast includes Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

“Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of ‘Reacher’ was a total delight – they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two,” said Childs. “This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. ‘Reacher’ couldn’t be in better hands.”

This is now the second iteration of Jack Reacher to make it to the screen. Tom Cruise played the character in two films, “Jack Reacher” and the sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” in 2012 and 2016 respectively.