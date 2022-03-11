×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access Launch Digital Creators Program Focused on Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Reacher’ Becomes First Amazon TV Series to Top Nielsen SVOD Rankings

Reacher Amazon
Courtesy of Prime Video

Reacher” is the first Amazon TV series to top Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

For the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13, the show came in at No. 1 on the list, with 1.589 billion minutes watched during its first full week of availability. Per Nielsen, “The audience for the action thriller starring Alan Ritchson largely skewed male (58%), while increasing its viewership from younger streamers in the 18-34 and 35-49 age demographic.”

See Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the Week of Feb.7-13 below.

More to come…

Lazy loaded image
Lazy loaded image
Lazy loaded image

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad