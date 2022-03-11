‘Reacher’ Becomes First Amazon TV Series to Top Nielsen SVOD Rankings

“Reacher” is the first Amazon TV series to top Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

For the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13, the show came in at No. 1 on the list, with 1.589 billion minutes watched during its first full week of availability. Per Nielsen, “The audience for the action thriller starring Alan Ritchson largely skewed male (58%), while increasing its viewership from younger streamers in the 18-34 and 35-49 age demographic.”

See Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the Week of Feb.7-13 below.

