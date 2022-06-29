Rashida Jones and Will McCormack Sign First Look Deal at Lionsgate TV, Develop ‘Lovesick’ Adaptation

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s production company Le Train Train has entered a first look deal with the Lionsgate Television Group, where Jones and McCormack will produce scripted projects across platforms. The first project in development under the deal is “Lovesick,” based on the UK series of the same name.

“Lovesick” was a romantic comedy series that ran for one season on Channel 4 before moving to Netflix for Seasons 2 and 3. Produced by Clerkenwell Films and originally titled “Scrotal Recall,” the series starred Johnny Flynn as Dylan, who, with the support of his roommates (Antonia Thomas and Daniel Ings), must get back in touch all of his previous sexual partners after being diagnosed with chlamydia.

Jones and McCormack’s adaptation of “Lovesick” is part of the scripted co-production partnership between Lionsgate and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Jones and McCormack will executive produce alongside original series creator Tom Edge as well as Clerkenwell’s Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald and Andy Baker and BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson. A search for a writer is underway.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate,” Jones and McCormack said. “Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what’s possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers.”

“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy ala ‘Celeste and Jesse Forever’ and a G-rated masterpiece such as ‘Toy Story 4.’” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive vice president of Lionsgate Television. “We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers.”

Under their Le Train Train banner, McCormack and Jones’s credits include TNT’s “Claws,” AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” Netflix’s “#BlackAF” and NBC’s “A to Z” as well as the documentaries “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” and “Centerpiece.” Up next, Jones is set to executive produce “Sunny” for Apple TV+.

Le Train Train is represented by UTA.