Range Media Partners’ Range Studios Names CBS Vet Dan Kupetz Head of Business and Legal Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Range Media Partners has named CBS and 20th Television vet Dan Kupetz head of Range Studios’ entertainment business and legal affairs.

In his partner role, Kupetz will cover all aspects of Range Studios’ businesses, including scripted TV, unscripted, international content and features, and will work closely with Range’s strategic partners, including A+E Studios and FilmNation.

Most recently, Kupetz has been consulting business affairs execs after a year serving as executive vice president of business affairs and operations at Disney’s 20th Television Studios from March 2020 to February 2021. Prior to that position, Kupetz spent 20 years at CBS working on both the studio side and at the broadcast network. At CBS Studios, he oversaw business affairs during the studio’s increase in volume for CBS network and The CW, its expansion into production for streaming and premium cable, and the development of animation and international production businesses.

“We are so thrilled to Dan Kupetz join the Range team!” Peter Micelli, managing partner and CEO of Range Media Partners, said. “He is one on the most experienced and dynamic executives in our business. We are energized to have him here at Range to help us navigate a complex and ever-changing media landscape.”

“After many successful years working at major media companies, my goal was to work at a dynamic, entrepreneurial and talent-focused company,” Kupetz added. “Range Media Partners fits the bill perfectly. I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Range. I’m looking forward to working closely with Range’s fantastic team of studio executives and managers to put together projects that showcase Range’s exceptional roster of talent.”