Ramón Rodríguez to Lead ‘Will Trent’ Pilot at ABC

Ramón Rodríguez has been cast in the lead role of the “Will Trent” drama pilot at ABC.

The pilot had been given a cast contingent order back in February and will now officially move forward, with Rodríguez’s casting lifting the contingency.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling “Will Trent” novel series, the pilot follows Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, he has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

The character is further described as a loner within the law enforcement community who hides the severe dyslexia that went untreated during his traumatic childhood in foster care. But with the best clearance rate at the GBI, he could care less if people don’t like him.

Rodríguez was most recently cast opposite Aubrey Plaza in the Hulu pilot “Olga Dies Dreaming,” based on the book of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. He is also known for his roles in the Marvel-Netflix shows “Iron Fist” and the crossover series “The Defenders.” Other TV credits include “The Wire,” “Rescue Me,” and “Gang Related.” He has also been in films like “Megan Leavey,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” and “Battle: Los Angeles.”

He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen are the writers and executive producers on “Will Trent,” with Slaughter also executive producing. Rodríguez will serve as a producer in addition to starring.