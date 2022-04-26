‘Raising Dion’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

“Raising Dion” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Series star Sammi Haney shared the news with fans on Instagram, writing in part, “Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

“Raising Dion” first premiered on Netflix in 2019, with Season 2 of the show launching in February 2022. It followed the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season 2 picked up with Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming.

The show was based on the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu. Carol Barbee adapted the comic for the screen and served as showrunner and executive producer. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Marta Fernández and Poppy Hanks also executive produced. Liu and Grant also directed multiple episodes of the show, while Jordan appeared onscreen in a recurring role as Nicole’s deceased husband, Mark.