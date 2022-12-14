Raina Falcon Named Senior Vice President of Communications of HBO and HBO Max Content

Warner Bros. Discovery has named Raina Falcon as senior vice president of HBO and HBO Max Content. She enters the position after Karen Jones departed from the company after 23 years last month.

Reporting to Jeff Cusson, head of communications, streaming, HBO/HBO Max and WB Interactive, Falcon will lead the bi-coastal HBO and HBO Max Media Relations department, which manages all original program publicity — HBO series, films, documentaries, specials and sports as well as HBO Max originals — for the network and streaming platform. She will be responsible for all communications for the programming executives as well as crisis and reputation management. In addition, reporting into her will be content publicity for Magnolia Network.

Falcon most recently served as senior vice president of HBO Max publicity, having been promoted to that role in November of 2021 after having been vice president of the department since May of 2020. While running publicity for the streamer, she managed teams leading campaigns for original series including “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “And Just Like That” and “Peacemaker.”

She first joined Turner Networks, then owned by WarnerMedia and now by Warner Bros. Discovery, in 2017 as senior director of publicity, helping to reshape the networks’ brands and overseeing publicity campaigns for original programming, including the launches of “The Last O.G.,” “Miracle Workers” and “AEW: Dynamite.”

Before that, Falcon was senior director of talent and television at BWR Public Relations, with individual clients including Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney and Sir Ben Kingsley and corporate clients including Showtime, IFC, TBS and TNT, Broadway Video, Adult Swim and the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theaters.

“Raina is a proven communications executive that brings to this role a strategic mindset that is matched by her infectious enthusiasm for the work,” said Cusson. “She is an incredible manager who led the team that elevated Max Originals to award-winning recognition and positioned HBO Max as one of the top entertainment streaming platforms.”