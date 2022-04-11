Rachel Maddow Will Go Mondays Only on MSNBC

Rachel Maddow doesn’t seem to have much in common with John Oliver. But starting next month, the MSNBC anchor and the HBO comic will offer viewers something similar: a program that analyzes the news just once each week.

Starting in May, Maddow will scale back her duties at MSNBC, and will present a show just once a week – on Mondays, as she revealed to viewers this evening. She is changing her schedule after signing a new pact with NBCUniversal that gives her aegis over a broader range of projects, including podcasts and films.

”I do still have all these other irons in the fire, all these other things I’m working on that I want to bring to fruition, none of them are fast, all of them take a long time, and I’m still working on all of them,” Maddow said on her MSNBC program Monday evening. She delivered her remarks after returning from a weeks-long hiatus that let her deal with some of those new content initiatives.

MSNBC did not announce any sort of successor to its 9 p.m. hour, which Maddow has anchored since September of 2008, when she used to have Keith Olbermann as a lead-in. instead, the network will deploy a rotation of anchors. Ali Velshi and Alex Wagner have been among those who have filled in the Maddow slot in recent weeks.

Maddow may surface more frequently on occasion. She is expected to appear on other days of the week for special coverage and major news events, including the midterm elections.

More to come…