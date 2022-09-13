Rachel Bloom Joins ‘Julia’ Season 2 at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Bloom has joined the cast of “Julia” Season 2 at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is inspired by the life of Julia Child and her long-running cooking show “The French Chef.” The first season debuted in March 2022 and the show was renewed in May.

Bloom will appear in a recurring role as Elaine Levitch. The character is described as “a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on ‘The French Chef.'”

Bloom will next be seen in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series “Reboot,” which premieres Sept. 20. She is best known for her work on the CW musical dramedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which she co-created and executive produced in addition to starring. She received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series, winning one of each. Her recent credits include the Disney+ film “Chip ‘N’ Dalel: Rescue Rangers” and the upcoming Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil.” She published the book “I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are” in 2020.

Bloom is repped by UTA, Sugar23, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Sarah Lancashire stars in “Julia” as Child. The cast also includes David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott. Guest stars in Season 1 included Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell, and Adriane Lenox.

Daniel Goldfarb created the series and serves as executive producer along with Chris Keyser, with Keyser also serving as showrunner. Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall and Erica Lipez also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television.