Quinta Brunson Crashes Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue After Emmys Controversy

During Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late-night host was interrupted by “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson — a comedic bit of retaliation after Kimmel faced criticism for his appearance during the Emmys.

“Look who interrupted Jimmy’s monologue tonight!” the show’s official social media shared ahead of the broadcast. The post also features a photograph of Brunson flashing her Emmy as Kimmel stands behind her, grinning and out of focus.

Look who interrupted Jimmy’s monologue tonight! 🙌💗🏆 pic.twitter.com/3Zi9ZAPs13 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 15, 2022

Presenting the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series during Monday evening’s ceremony, Kimmel, pretending to be passed out drunk and was dragged to the stage by Will Arnett. But the late-night host remained lying on the ground after Brunson was announced as the winner of the category and began her acceptance speech. The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star had to step over Kimmel’s body to reach the microphone.

Brunson had already laughed off the controversy before appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Speaking to press after accepting her award, Brunson said, “The bit didn’t bother me that much. Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott.’ He thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC.”

“So in that moment I think I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” she concluded. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know what happens.”

She repeated a similar sentiment at ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” TCA panel on Wednesday, though her castmate Sheryl Lee Ralph felt differently. Ralph, who won the supporting comedy actress Emmy on Monday, said, “I was like, ‘Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!’ But that’s just me. I told him, too! To his face! And he understood.”