‘Queer as Folk’ Trailer Reveals First Look of Peacock’s Reimagining of Classic LGBTQ+ Series

Peacock has released the first trailer for “Queer as Folk,” pulling the curtain back on its reimagining of the TV series created by Russell T. Davies.

The new series relocates from Pittsburgh, Pa. to New Orleans, La., exploring the lives of a diverse community of LGBTQ+ individuals whose lives are altered following a tragedy. The trailer takes a look into the world of the city’s queer clubbing scene and the private lives of characters played by series stars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell.

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original ‘Queer as Folk.’ Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen,” showrunner Stephen Dunn said in a statement. “The show offered a new paradigm — one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage.”

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago!” Davies said. “As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said… I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry — everything a queer show should be.”

“Queer as Folk” comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Along with his duties as showrunner, Dunn also serves as creator, writer, executive producer and director. Jaclyn Moore serve as writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Davies, Brian Dannelly Emily Brecht, Nicola Schindler and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International.

“Queer as Folk” debuts on Peacock on June 9.

Watch the full trailer and take a look at more first look images below: