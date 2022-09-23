‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled After One Season at Peacock

The “Queer as Folk” reboot has been canceled after one season at Peacock, Variety has learned.

The entire first season of the show was released on the streamer on June 9. It originally received a straight-to-series order at Peacock in April 2021.

The show followed a group of friends in New Orleans who must deal with the aftermath of a shooting at a queer nightclub. The cast included Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Kim Cattrall, among others.

Stephen Dunn created the series and served as an executive producer along with Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original series creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell on behalf of NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format. UCP is the studio.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk,'” Dunn said in a statement posted to Instagram. “This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”

Dunn went on to thank fans who had watched the series and for “falling in love” with the characters. “We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show,” he concluded.

The Peacock series was the third iteration of “Queer as Folk.” The original British series aired for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000. Showtime then adapted the series for American audiences with their own version that aired for five seasons between 2000 and 2005.

This also represents the second Peacock cancelation reported in the past few weeks. Earlier in September, Peacock canceled the single-camera comedy “Rutherford Falls” after two seasons.