‘Queens’ and ‘Promised Land’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

The ABC dramas “Queens” and “Promised Land” have both been canceled after one season at ABC.

“Queens” concluded its season on the broadcaster back in February. The series followed four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Eve originally starred in the series as Brianna (aka Professor Sex), but she bowed out of the show midway through the season to go on maternity leave. It also starred Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin, and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Zahir McGhee wrote “Queens” and served as an executive producer. Tim Story executive produced and directed the pilot. Sabrina Wind also executive produced. Swizz Beatz served as executive music producer. ABC Signature was the studio.

Variety reviewed “Queens” positively, calling the pilot episode “efficient, dramatic and intriguing without feeling overstuffed,” and noting the “crucial skill and personality” of the lead actors.

After initially debuting on ABC, “Promised Land” was moved to Hulu exclusively after five episodes. Season 1 concluded in March. The series follows a Latino family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. It stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

Executive producers included writer Matt Lopez, director Michael Cuesta, Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina. Executive producer Michael Cuesta also directs. ABC Signature produced.