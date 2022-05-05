‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC’s “Quantum Leap” pilot has been ordered to series, Variety has learned.

A sequel to the NBC series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 1993, “Quantum Leap” will center Dr. Ben Seong, a new character played by Raymond Lee who is described as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

NBC announced a pilot order for “Quantum Leap” in January. Along with Lee, the cast includes Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee and Mason Alexander Park.

Hudson plays Herbert “Magic” Williams, a character played by Christopher Kirby in the Season 3 episode of the original series titled “The Leap Home Part 2.” Magic is a Vietnam veteran and the head of the Quantum Leap project. He uses his political and military know-how to keep the Pentagon at bay while his team works to rescue Ben.

Caitlin Bassett plays Addison, a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past, likely similar to how the original series saw Admiral Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) communicate with Sam via hologram.

Nanrisa Lee plays Jenn, Quantum Leap’s head of security, while Mason Alexander Park plays Ian, the chief architect of Quantum Leap’s A.I. program.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt serve as writers and executive producers under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner. Executive producers also include original “Quantum Leap” creator Donald P. Bellisario via Belisarius Productions, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero for Quinn’s House Productions. Universal Television will produce, with Gero currently under an overall deal at the studio.